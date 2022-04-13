East Bernstadt man facing child exploitation charges

Apr. 13—EAST BERNSTADT — A Laurel County man was arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police on child exploitation offenses.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Donald Ray Gilbert, 59, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, according to a release from KSP.

Gilbert was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect distributing sexually explicit images online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Bluegrass Road in East Bernstadt on Thursday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Gilbert is currently charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Gilbert was also charged with 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Gilbert was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. This investigation is ongoing.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.