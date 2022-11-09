East Bernstadt woman arrested on murder indictment

Nov. 9—Following her indictment last month, an East Bernstadt woman was arrested Monday by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in connection to a fatal crash last June.

Sheriff John Root reported that Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Whitley Paige Grubb, 20, on Monday afternoon at approximately 12:25 p.m. off Spring Street in London.

Grubb is facing a felony indictment charging her with murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

The charges stem from a June 22 single-vehicle accident in which Grubb was the driver of a Ford SUV that crashed along KY 1394 in the East Bernstadt community. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and rolled down an embankment, where it rolled and flipped before hitting another section of the fence.

Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle while two others were trapped inside. One passenger, 18-year-old Jodie Bennett of London, was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for serious and life-threatening injuries.

Grubb was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center in lieu of a $200,000 bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Laurel Circuit Court on November 16.