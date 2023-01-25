East Boston community holds vigil for Reina Morales Rojas, whose been missing for two months

”Why we are here today is because we don’t know the status of this case of Reina,” says Lucy Pineda, Executive Director of Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts.

Two months ago, 41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas disappeared. On Tuesday, the Latino community gathered in front of the East Boson Police Station to pressure the police to do more to find her.

“I don’t want to feel like our resources are divided for the black, for the Latino, and the white community,” says Pineda.

At the vigil, people held signs reading “Latino Lives Matter” and “Police Silence is Police Complicity.” There’s the frustration it took more than a month before police notified news outlets that Reina was missing.

“Everyone deserves to be treated equally and we have not seen that with her. I don’t know if I can say racist but it’s like because she is a Latino,” says Pineda.

Boston Police acknowledged Reina’s disappearance should have been shared sooner but say the search to find her began as soon as she was reported missing in November.

“Reina she is a mother and her kids are looking for her, they ask for her,” says Pineda.

The mother of two teenagers came to Boston last May from El Salvador where she worked as a police officer. While in Boston, she worked in the airline food industry. She was last seen getting into a car on Bennington Street in East Boston and dropped off in a neighborhood in Somerville.

“We are here today because we are fighting for equality for all,” says Pineda.

Boston Police told Boston 25 News they are doing everything they can to find Reina and say they’ve been in contact with her family as part of the investigation.

If you have any information on where Reina could be, you can share tips anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27643)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

