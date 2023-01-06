East Boston man arrested in connection to 20 cars keyed, charged with 38 counts of vandalism

Boston Police have arrested a man in connection to 20 cars being keyed in the same neighborhood.

According to BPD, 47, of East Boston was arrested and charged with 38 counts of “Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1200.00.”

People who live on Bremen Street told Boston 25 News they were outraged to see 20 cars were keyed on the street in one night.

Moscoso is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW