East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer

A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer.

According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7.

This was unprovoked and motivation of this is unknown, but according to transit police, the subject was allegedly consuming alcohol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

