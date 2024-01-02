East Boston man charged with brutally attacking woman on New Year’s Day, DA says

An East Boston man was ordered held on $5,000 bail on Tuesday, accused of using a knife to brutally assault and injure a woman on New Year’s Day with her children nearby, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Erick Arevalo, 23, was charged with armed assault with attempt to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), assault and battery and assault and battery on a family or household member, Hayden said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Shelley Joseph ordered Arevalo held on $5,000 bail during his arraignment in an East Boston courthouse. Arevalo will return to court Feb. for a probable cause hearing.

At about 12:21 a.m. Monday, Boston Police responded to an apartment on Princeton Street in East Boston for a domestic violence call.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from multiple lacerations to her head and neck and one of her hands, Hayden said.

Officers received a description of the woman’s attacker, later identified as Arevalo, and learned that he had fled the scene in the victim’s car, Hayden said. Officers also learned that when driving from the scene, Arevalo struck a stone wall and three parked cars. Arevalo also briefly left the vehicle and punched a second victim, who had yelled at Arevalo for striking the driveway, in the face.

Police were able to make contact via cell phone with Arevalo and at about 1:40 a.m. and arrested him in Brighton.

“This was a brutal assault, made even worse by the fact that it occurred while the victim’s children were present in the apartment. The quick work by investigators with help from those with knowledge of what happened helped make for a quick arrest,” Hayden said.

The victims of any crime, including domestic or sexual violence, should call 911 in an emergency.

SafeLink, a statewide DV hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020. SafeLink is answered by trained advocates 24/7 in English, Spanish and Portuguese, as well as TTY at 877-521-2601. It also has the capacity to provide multilingual translation in more than 140 languages. Help is also available at www.janedoe.org/findhelp.

Help is also available for members of our LGBTQ+ community experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence through The Network/La Red by calling 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

