East Boston man charged with punching a mom and biting her child

A man from East Boston is facing several charges, accused of punching a woman, and then biting that woman’s child.

The alleged attack happened on September 3.

Prosecutors say Anthony Scarcella, 32, was arrested following a disturbance on Highland Street.

The victim told police that Scarcella had punched her in the mouth and on the forearm and that he had swung at and missed one of her children before biting the child on the hand,” according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. “Officers noted that the woman’s mouth was red and her forearm was scratched. They also noted a bite mark on the child’s hand.”

Scarcella is charged with assault, assault, and battery, and assault and battery on a child causing injury. The motive for the alleged assault was not disclosed and the district attorney’s office did not say if the victim knew Scarcella.

Judge Matthew Machera revoked Scarcella’s bail on an earlier case and ordered him held on a bail of $1,000 on the new charges. Machera also ordered Scarcella to be fitted with a GPS tracking device and to stay away from the victims and the location of the attack.

“All violence is deplorable, but there’s an additional level of heartbreak when a child witnesses a parent being attacked and is attacked themselves, as is the case here,” said DA Kevin Hayden. “We’ve come a long way in understanding the special care that child victims and witnesses require and deserve. We will provide all the resources necessary to help this mother and child through this ordeal.”

