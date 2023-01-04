East Boston neighbors say 20+ cars keyed on same street

Neighbors in East Boston say at least 20 cars were keyed on the same street where vehicles were vandalized less than a month ago.

People who live on Bremen Street told Boston 25 News they were outraged to see how many cars were keyed this time.

It happened sometime in the overnight hours on Tuesday.

Several of the vandalism victims said they are now paying hundreds of dollars out of pocket to repair the damage.

“My deductible if $500. I’m better off just fixing it myself,” said Roberto Muniz. “Everybody works hard for their money. It’s not okay for you to go and ruin other people’s things.”

Boston Police confirmed it was investigating several reports of cars keyed on Bremen Street.

Some of the car owners told Boston 25 News that they hadn’t filed official police reports yet because they didn’t notice the damage until later in the day.

“It’s going to come out of everyone’s pockets. Whoever is doing it, please stop,” said Michael Hernandez. “The fact that they got all the cars is concerning.”

Neighbors said several homes on the street were also recently tagged with spray paint.

“Enough is enough,” shouted one neighbor. “We’ve had our houses sprayed and our cars keyed. When he gets caught, what happens to us? We’re still gonna have to pay!”

Several neighbors believe their home surveillance cameras captured the suspect responsible for the latest vandalism spree.

The video shared with Boston 25 News shows a person going from car to car on each side of the street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors said they’ve contacted Boston Police to share the footage with investigators.

“[If] he gets caught, what happens to us? Nothing! We still have to pay.” Surveillance video shows early morning car keying spree in East Boston on same street where vehicles vandalized a month ago #Boston25 AT 10/11 pic.twitter.com/DGLuetdMNH — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) January 4, 2023

