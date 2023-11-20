East Bridgewater police sergeant arrested on drunk driving charge in Raynham. What we know

RAYNHAM — An East Bridgewater Police sergeant was arrested in Raynham Saturday night on drunk driving charges.

Thomas E. Flint, 50, of Bridgewater, was arraigned Monday morning in Taunton District Court on charges of drunk driving, negligent driving, a marked lanes violation and speeding.

He was released on personal recognizance.

On the night of Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11:21 p.m., Raynham Police Officer Brian D. Silva saw a black Mercedes SUV accelerating quickly and “with loud exhaust” at the four-way intersection of Orchard, North Main, South Main and Pleasant streets — prompting Silva to follow it, according to his police report.

Silva said he saw the Mercedes SUV crossing “over the yellow line several times as we went down Pleasant Street.”

East Bridgewater Police Sgt. Thomas Flint, seen here at the promotion of another officer on April 2, 2018, was arraigned Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 in Taunton District Court on drunk driving charges after being arrested Saturday night, Nov. 18, 2023 in Raynham.

Police report: 70 mph in 20 mph school zone

As the Mercedes entered the school zone around LaLiberte Elementary, Silva saw it cross over the double yellow line, pass both vehicles that were in front of it and accelerate to 70 mph in a posted 20 mph zone, according to the police report.

Silva pulled over the Mercedes and radioed dispatch for a second cruiser to respond, noting that “due to the erratic operation, I believed the vehicle may attempt to flee upon my approach.”

Silva approached the vehicle. He noted in his report that he noticed “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle” and that the driver “had bloodshot and glossy eyes.” Silva added that when he asked the suspect for his license and registration, “he seemed to have trouble answering, tripping over his words.”

East Bridgewater Police Sgt. Thomas Flint is seen here role playing an active intruder with a Nerf gun, conducting ALICE training on Sept. 28, 2018, at EBJSHS. Flint was arraigned Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Taunton District Court on drunk driving charges after being arrested Saturday night, Nov. 18, 2023 in Raynham.

Were field sobriety tests conducted?

When the second officer arrived, the suspect, identified as Flint, told the second officer he was unwilling to perform any standardized field sobriety tests, Silva said. Silva again noted in the report he could smell alcohol on the suspect’s breath, and then notified the suspect he was being placed under arrest.

The suspect was compliant and didn’t resist, Silva said.

While in booking, Silva noted in the report, the suspect refused to take a chemical breath test. His driver’s license was seized and he was told his license would be suspended.

Silva also notes in the report that during booking, the suspect “began to become irritated,” refused to answer any more questions, “demanded to be put in a cell” and stated several times that he was “not drunk.”

Flint’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 21.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Raynham: East Bridgewater Police Sgt. arrested on drunk driving charge