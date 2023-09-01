East Brunswick man, 68, charged with series of bank robberies

A 68-year-old East Brunswick man has been charged with robbing a Route 18 bank last month.

Daniel McCarthy, who formerly lived in Jackson, also is facing charges of robbery and attempted robbery in Toms River.

McCarthy was arrested Wednesday without incident at Motel 6 on Route 18.

In East Brunswick, McCarthy has been charged with robbing the Columbia Bank at about 11 a.m. Aug. 18.

Police say the suspect was described as a middle-aged man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a medical mask, blue sunglasses, dark sweats, white shoes and holding a black Acme bag with red handles.

The suspect produced a note demanding money and left with $150 in cash, ran to a gray Honda Odyssey minivan parked on West Ferris Street, and fled the area, police said.

In Toms River, police were dispatched to the First Financial Bank on Route 9 shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 22 for a reported attempted armed robbery, police said.

The initial investigation revealed a middle-aged man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, dark pants and a surgical mask had shown a note demanding money, but left on foot before receiving anything.

While investigating the incident, police got a second call from the Santander Bank, just north of the first location on Route 9, reporting a robbery where a man, fitting the same description, handed the teller a note and left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

On Wednesday, Toms River detectives developed a lead on the minivan used during the robberies, and the suspect - later identified as McCarthy was found at the Motel 6.

Investigations into all the incidents are continuing.

Anyone with additional information about the East Brunswick robbery is asked to contact Detective Chris Williams at 732-390-6990 or cwilliams@ebpd.net. Anonymous confidential tips are accepted by dialing 732-4EBTIPS (328477) or emailing tips@ebpd.net.

East Brunswick Chief Frank LoSacco thanked the Toms River Police Department for its assistance and congratulated the officers and detectives of his department for bringing the investigation to a successful conclusion.

