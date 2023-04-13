EAST BRUNSWICK - The owner of an Old Stage Road convenience store is face drug possession and distribution charges in connection with allegedly selling marijuana and marijuana-laced products at the store.

On May 18 the East Brunswick Police Anti-Crime Unit and members of the investigative division executed a search warrant at the Pit Stop convenience store, 234 Old Stage Road, following a two month investigation.

Utkarsh Makwana, 26, of Monroe, was allegedly selling marijuana, edible marijuana gummies, THC cigars, THC vapes and hashish wax from the business.

Police said he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone.

According to police Makwana also was found to be in possession of a stun gun. Police seized $3,300 in cash and about $5,000 worth of marijuana, THC oils, edible marijuana gummies and hashish wax along with $10,000 worth of drug paraphernalia.

Staff Writer Suzanne Russell: 732-565-7335; srussell@mycentraljersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: East Brunswick store owner accused of selling marijuana