East Camden shooting takes the life of a 16-year-old

CAMDEN - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile here.

The victim, identified only as a 16-year-old male, was shot around 8:20 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block of Sewell Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The youth, whose name was not released, was found unconscious by police who responded to the scene. He died at a city hospital around 9:25 p.m.

It was the second slaying of a minor in the East Camden neighborhood in recent weeks.

A 14-year-old boy was killed on the night of Oct. 29 on the 2000 block of Berwick Street, a parallel road about 400 feet from Sewell Street.

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with murder in the Berwick Street shooting.

The prosecutor's office has not released the names of the victim or the suspect in the Berwick Street attack.

It could not be immediately determined if investigators believed the shootings might be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Lance Merrill at 609-789-3766 or Camden County Police Detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

