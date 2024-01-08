East Central Indiana Regional Planning District offers free course to teach digital skills

The East Central Indiana Regional Planning District has partnered with Northstar Digital Literacyto introduce a digital literacy program aimed at empowering East Central Indiana residentswith essential digital skills.

The program offers free enrollment until December 2024, with possible extensions based on its success.

The initiative is designed to help individuals who might not be adept in fundamental computer or internet skills required for day-to-day activities, professional pursuits and higher education.

The program offers a flexible learning experience through online modules covering various topics, including basic computer skills, internet fundamentals, email usage, operatingsystems (Windows OS, Mac OS), and essential software skills that encompass Microsoft Word,Excel, PowerPoint and Google Docs.

Additionally, the program delves into diverse subjects, including socialmedia, information literacy, career search skills, telehealth appointment access, K-12distance learning support and managing your digital footprint.

Beyond catering to beginners, the program emphasizes navigating credible online informationsources while imparting strategies to evade prevalent online scams. Its overarchingobjective is to equip East Central Indiana residents with not just the ability to utilize everydaytechnologies but also to do so effectively and securely.

The ECI Regional Planning District has been a key contributor in strategizing broadbandexpansion in East Central Indiana. Autumn Marshall, AmeriCorps Broadband Fellow,stationed with the ECI Regional Planning District until August 2024, plays a vital role inadvancing regional broadband development. Her responsibilities span from helping residentsenroll in affordable internet programs to providing broadband workshops.

The program will help those encountering difficulties commuting for work by opening up remote job opportunities. The ECI Regional Planning District is also collaborating with public computer labs for individuals without personal computers and is seeking partnerships with computerlabs interested in hosting digital literacy classes.

For more information, please reach out to Autumn Marshall at amarshall@ecirpd.org or Bill Walters at bwalters@ecirpd.org. The ECI Regional Planning District is working to empower the community through digital literacy and technological proficiency to shape a more connected and digitally inclusive East Central Indiana.

