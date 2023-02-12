CMPD: Juvenile killed in accidental shooting in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it was investigating a juvenile’s death in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

CMPD officers were on Coriander Court for the investigation. The street is located in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road.

At the scene, Channel 9 learned the juvenile was accidentally shot.

Officers said the district attorney has been notified and will decide whether or not there will be charges.

CMPD was conducting the investigation into the evening Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

