East Charlotte restaurant vandalized hours before charity drag show brunch

An east Charlotte restaurant was damaged before a charity drag show brunch.

Artisan Palate owner Christa Csoka said she found that someone smashed their front door when she arrived on Saturday morning. They were set to host a brunch to raise money for breast cancer patients, something they do often.

The restaurant said on social media that they have had acts of vandalism before and said it was disheartening to have it happen again. Artisan Palate has now received support from the community, including other restaurants.

The post sparked conversation and many wondered if the act was a hate crime. Channel 9′s Almiya White learned from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police that are investigating the incident as breaking and entering. The person stole $300 worth of alcohol.

The brunch was still held and the money that was raised is going to Carolina Breast Friends.

“We went into emergency mode, cleaned up the glass that was scattered, my whole staff helped out,” Csoka said. “Basically, we turned something negative and terrible, we moved on from that and created something really positive.”

It is unclear how many people were involved and if there will be charges filed.

