East Chicago man charged in rape

An East Chicago man faces decades behind bars after he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman, threatening her with a sword and stabbing walls.

Randy Lee Martin, 40, was charged Tuesday with rape, a Level 1 Felony, criminal confinement, a Level 3 Felony, intimidation, a Level 5 Felony, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 Felony, pointing a firearm, a Level 6 Felony and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

He is in custody, held without bail. A court date hasn’t yet been set. A Level 1 felony carries a possible 20-40 year prison term.

Gary Police noted the incident happened around Feb. 6-7.

A witness told officers Martin had stabbed a door with a sword in a domestic disturbance with the victim. Martin claimed nothing happened and the woman left.

The woman told police that Martin made her perform a sex act repeatedly, for “hours” when he was high on cocaine, according to the affidavit. During it, he held a sword to the back of her legs. He also grew upset when he ran out of drugs and couldn’t reach his dealer.

She told officers that Martin lately kept her awake all night and poured bleach all over the house to “kill the people” he thought were coming inside. He stabbed holes in walls, mattresses, and furniture, “thinking that there are people on the other side”, according to the affidavit.

He pointed a sword at her leg on Feb. 7, but didn’t break the skin. When he stabbed the TV, she tried to leave. He stabbed the wall near her and said she would make him “snap”.

He blocked her path holding the sword. The woman felt she was a “hostage”.

In another incident, Martin pointed a shotgun at her in January, a day before his arrest in an unrelated case. He regularly loaded it in front of her.

Police returned to the home on Feb. 9, because Martin caused more damage.

They found a stabbed and burned mattress in the living room, In total, the TV was stabbed, the house was in “complete disarray” and they found a sword with blood near the handle. They saw the stab marks on a bedroom wall. They found four shell casings and a shotgun case.

