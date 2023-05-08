East Chicago man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in Lafayette

Lafayette Police Department/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cordarro Curtis shot his ex-girlfriend, Darrah Herring, in the arm in the 1200 block of Burberry Drive West just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Lafayette police.

Herring, 30, of Lafayette, was treated at a Lafayette hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Curtis, 29, East Chicago, eluded police for about 16 hours after the shooting, but with the help of other agencies, officers tracked Curtis to the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive, where he was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police jailed Curtis on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

He remained incarcerated Monday morning in lieu of a $1,500 surety bond and a $1,500 cash bond, according to online jail records.

