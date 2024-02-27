East Chicago teacher’s body found in school stairwell

While East Chicago Police continue to investigate the death of a teacher at East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School over the weekend, a school official called him an “amazing spirit” and extended her condolences to his family and Northwest Indiana’s entire school community.

Police said in a Facebook post that around 6:41 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, officers were dispatched to the school at 3916 Pulaski St. for a death investigation. Officers met with maintenance personnel who let them inside the school.

Officers then led to the second-floor stairwell landing, where they found a deceased male, identified as Craig Jones, 47, of Gary, a teacher at the school. Police do not believe foul play was involved.

Jones was a special education teacher and basketball coach at East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School, according to a statement to school families released Monday by the school’s executive director, Jessica Beasley.

“Mr. Jones was an amazing spirit and valued team member that was committed to the work of helping scholars both in and out of the classroom. His contagious tone of positivity and laughter was infectious if ever you had a chance to meet him,” Beasley said in her email.

“Mr. Jones’ influence went beyond the classroom and onto the basketball court where he mentored and supported our scholars beyond just academics which is the mission of who we are as a community. We are forever grateful for the time we had with him and will miss him greatly,” she said, adding that grief counseling and support were available for students and staff.

A preliminary police investigation indicated that Jones contacted his family on Feb. 22 and advised them that he was working late at the school. Jones then called his family for a ride home at around 10:30 p.m.

A family member arrived to pick him up shortly after, but he never came outside, police said. The family member never received any other phone calls from Jones so they left. Jones was discovered deceased in the stairwell the following morning by maintenance personnel.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force was called out to the scene to investigate. At this time, there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved, police said, adding the investigation is ongoing.