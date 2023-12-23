East CLE crosswalks activated, residents still have Euclid Ave. safety concerns

TechCrunch

Spotify is pulling support for two music festivals in protest against a controversial new tax directed at music-streaming platforms operating in France, and threatened more action will follow in the coming months. Antoine Monin, managing director for Spotify in the France and Benelux regions, took to X this week to decry a new tax that will impose a levy of what is expected to be between 1.5 and 1.75% on all music-streaming services, with the proceeds going toward the Centre National de la Musique (CNM), which was established in 2020 to support the French music sector. While all the major music-streaming platforms have come together in opposition to the new law, including Apple, Google's YouTube and local player Deezer, Spotify has been the most vocal.