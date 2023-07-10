East Coast flash flooding leaves 1 person dead; triple-digit heat in Southwest: Monday weather

Floods washed over roads and killed at least one person in the Northeast as the region faces the threat of heavy rain on Monday.

Residents from North Carolina to New Hampshire can expect heavy rains and potential flooding conditions Monday, with flash flood warnings in parts of New York state, Vermont and Connecticut.

Meanwhile, a cold front in the Great Plains may bring damaging wind gusts and large hail extending as far north as the Upper Midwest. The central and southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley will also see heavy rains and a chance of flooding. Meanwhile, in a week of world-record-breaking heat, residents in Arizona, Texas, and Florida can expect oppressive heat.

Here's what to know about Monday's weather.

Thunderstorms, flooding on the East Coast

According to the National Weather Service, over 10 million Americans were under flood watches or warnings, as of Monday morning. As a consolidating frontal system nearing the northern Mid-Atlantic coastline combines with atmospheric moisture content, heavy rain is likely to produce the potential for significant flash flooding in the Northeast and New England on Monday.

Residents from New England to the Mid-Atlantic are advised to avoid driving on any flooded roads, as the majority of flash flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The highest risk of flooding will be in Vermont and the Champlain Valley bordering nearby New York State. There is also a potential for mudslides in Vermont as well.

The front is expected to pass by Tuesday when the heaviest of rain will end.

Woman dead in Hudson Valley, New York

A woman in her 30s was swept away and drowned while trying to evacuate her home in New York's Hudson Valley, where rescue crews were trying to retrieve the woman's body.

Flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed into the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press. Two other people escaped.

“Her house was completely surrounded by water,” he said.

“She was trying to get through (the flooding) with her dog,” he added, “and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves.”

High temperatures in southwestern US

Parts of Texas, Florida, and the Southwest won't see any relief from the heat with many areas under heat warnings. Daily highs in the Southwest and High Plains may reach up to and above 110 degrees in the afternoons.

Similarly, high temperatures and oppressive humidity may allow for heat indices to approach 115 degrees throughout parts of South Texas.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flash flood warnings in New York, New England: Monday weather forecast