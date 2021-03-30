East Cobb man pleads guilty in 2019 double shooting of contractors

Mar. 30—Larry Joel Epstein, the 70-year-old east Cobb resident who shot two contractors at his home in 2019, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to murder and aggravated assault charges, the Cobb District Attorney's office announced.

On March 6, 2019, Epstein shot two contractors—Jake Allen Horn and Gordon Montcalm—at his home as they were finishing up work on his property on Wellington Lane. Epstein shot and killed Horne while the man was sitting in his van, then shot Montcalm multiple times as he fled to a neighboring home.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Epstein gave a lengthy interview to investigators denying his involvement, according to the DA's office. Police soon found multiple firearms in his home, including the .22 caliber handgun he used to shoot Horn and Montcalm.

"No one goes to work expecting to be ambushed with gunfire. These two young men showed up to work at Epstein's residence, as they had previously, but only one went home that evening," said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans.

"Epstein executed Jake, robbing him of life's most precious experiences — owning a home, getting married, having children — at the young age of 21. And even though Montcalm survived, he is forever scarred, both physically and emotionally."

Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced Epstein to life in prison.