East Colorado Springs shooting victim identified, 1 arrested

May 9—A victim has been identified in a shooting on Colorado Springs' east side that left one dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to a news release from police.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 20-year-old Ja'lyn Tyre Lagrue of Colorado Springs. Lagrue's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were patrolling the area near 2727 Palmer Park Blvd. when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot, just before they witnessed a dark-colored sedan leaving the area, police said.

Officers pursued, but soon decided to return to the scene, where the found Lagrue dead and another woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries determined not to be life-threatening.

On Monday, detectives with Colorado Springs Police Department's Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force arrested Donnell Chess in the shooting, according to police.

Lagrue's death marks the city's eighth homicide this year. At this time last year, there were 19 homicides being investigated.

Sunday's incident follows a fatal shooting in the same area near the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard in late March.

Described by police as an "unauthorized after-hours club," the overnight shooting on March 26 left one injured and killed 23-year-old Brandon Peltier, a soldier stationed at Fort Carson.

No arrests have been made in connection with his death.