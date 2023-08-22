East Conemaugh continues 'aggressive' push to tear down blighted structures

Aug. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A house that was torn down on Monday was the 12th blighted structure to be removed in East Conemaugh Borough over the past four years, and there are many more to go, Borough Council President John Andrews said.

Andrews said that East Conemaugh Borough recently acquired six more blighted properties at a tax sale and is exploring ways to secure funding to demolish those.

Monday's demolition of the house at 472 Chestnut St. was one of four recent blight remediation projects — two in East Conemaugh and two more in Dale Borough — that were made possible by a single donation of $50,000 to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

"This person stepped up to make our community better," Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said.

The foundation awarded the money as a grant to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which subsequently allocated the money to East Conemaugh and Dale boroughs.

"It takes a partnership for blight remediation projects," Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said.

Andrews agreed.

"It's a great feeling," Andrews said. "We've been demolishing buildings for the last four years now through different blight programs."

Ten demolitions had occurred in East Conemaugh Borough within the past four years, all of which had been conducted with county funds generated under Act 152, a state law adopted by the Cambria County commissioners in 2017. That act allows fees on deed transactions to be collected for blight elimination.

Those funds have been administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County for several demolitions per year across the county, said Renee Daly, executive director of the authority.

"East Conemaugh has been an aggressive municipality removing blight, and we are happy to be working with them," Daly said.

The East Conemaugh council owns the property where the Chestnut Street house was demolished Monday. Andrews said he looks forward to putting the property up for sale and getting it back into taxation.

"We have to revitalize East Conemaugh," he said.

Jim Coleman, who has lived on Chestnut Street for about 40 years, watched from his porch on Monday as a bulldozer's bucket crashed through the roof of the house a few doors down.

"I feel kind of lost," he said when asked how he felt about the demolition. "I remember the days when East Conemaugh was a vibrant community. Lots of families, kids, and to see how it has progressed to this is disheartening."

He was talking about the days before the Johnstown flood of 1977, the subsequent closure of Bethlehem Steel Corp. mills and the associated population decline.

Coleman said it was sad to see the 472 Chestnut St. house be demolished, remembering it as a home for a family.

"I'm sad to see it go, but it's progress, I guess," he said.

However, the progress he sees after demolition is slow.

"We can't make major improvements," he said. "There's not any industry to support it."

Andrews said that owners of properties adjacent to parcels where blighted structures once stood tend to buy them and build garages for their residences.

Andrews said that the property at 472 Chestnut St. is zoned residential, but it may be rezoned commercial, he said. About 100 yards from the property, at the end of Chestnut Street, is a welding and fabrication business that has recently expanded, he said.

"We are starting to see businesses start to come back," Andrews said. "We are hoping to tear buildings down to bring businesses back to East Conemaugh."