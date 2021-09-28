East Conemaugh man assaults Paint Borough woman in her bed

Sep. 28—WINDBER — An East Conemaugh man was jailed Saturday after he forced his way into an apartment in Paint Borough and attacked a woman in her bed, authorities allege.

Windber police charged Cody Edward Oakley, 24, of the 200 block of Railroad Street, with criminal trespass, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Oakley rang the doorbell of the apartment in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and then tried to force open the front door after getting no response.

The woman called 911 when Oakley slid open a back window after finding the front door and front window locked, the complaint said.

Oakley allegedly forced open the bedroom door and slammed the woman into the wall and pushed her onto the bed and strangled her, the complaint said.

Two officers arrived and kicked open the front door when they heard screams and arrested Oakley.

Oakley was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.