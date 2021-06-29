East Conemaugh woman sentenced for drug overdose

Jun. 29—An East Conemaugh Borough woman was sentenced on Monday to spend one to two years in prison on charges stemming from a drug overdose in a vehicle with children in the back seat.

Nichelle Nichole Seeley, 35, of the 500 block of Heritage Street, previously pleaded guilty in March to counts of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, court records indicate.

She was charged after police said in October that they had found a car parked near Graywood Street and Jasper Place in the Woodvale section of Johnstown, with Seeley unconscious behind the wheel and two children, ages 2 and 3, in the back seat. An EMS crew revived Seeley using Narcan, and police said they found an empty stamp bag on the floor on the driver's side and a crack pipe inside her purse.

Maribeth Schaffer, Seeley's public defender, said during Monday's sentencing that she had known her client for more than a decade. Schaffer said that Children and Youth Services has helped to get Seeley on methadone and to get her children back.

"She was doing really well, and she had a setback recently," Schaffer said of the incident.

An emotional Seeley told Judge David J. Tulowitzki that she has a reevaluation hearing in two months in regards to her children.

"One chance is all I'm asking," she said, asking to stay out of jail.

Tulowitzki told Seeley that he was giving her a break.

"I'm considering this sentence a break for you. Even if you don't today, hopefully, someday you will," he responded.

In another pending case, Seeley was charged in February with endangering the welfare of children and drug possession after police allegedly went to her home for a suspected overdose, found her intoxicated and drug paraphernalia in the home.