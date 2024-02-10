East El Paso business owners frustrated after break-ins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several business in East El Paso are dealing with the aftermath of being burglarized on Friday morning, Feb. 9.

Salon Glo and Studio DC are located within the same shopping center in East El Paso and both were victims of a break-in early Friday morning.

Salon Glo has a damaged window that the owner said was from a BB gun. The thieves also damaged a decorative door outside the business.

“I think this is what saved us is that board, because that’s a wall against that. On the other side, I think if they would have broken in and they would have cracked the station and then the two mirrors that are back there, and that’s what all I can understand,” said Julie Ulloa, owner of Salon Glo.

Studio DC has a completely shattered and broken door with the loss of a few thousand dollars.

Both businesses are located on Viscount near Gateway West.

Daniel Chavez, owner of Studio DC, said he noticed that his TV was pulled out as if the intruders tried to take it along with a monitor.

“There’s some tools missing and some of the cabinets were open and then one of my workers came in, said her money was missing from her drawer. Shears, scissors, clippers, and it seems like they (intruders) just stopped halfway in the salon like they got interrupted or something,” Chavez said.

Chavez told KTSM he thinks the intruders didn’t realize that they left some of their belongings behind, causing Chavez to close his doors for half a day.

Ulloa said as a small business owner it’s upsetting having to deal with this type of situation especially since neither salon had cameras.

“Now I have to replace the door and the window. So we’re talking about $800, $900 out of my pocket because we’re all trying to work, live paycheck by paycheck. And as far as something like this, it’s money that we didn’t expect an expense, that we didn’t need, you know,” Ulloa said.

Chavez said since there is no video proof he advises other business owners to make an investment in surveillance cameras.

“Get some cameras. Always be aware of your surroundings and never take anything for granted,” Chavez said.

Salon Glo was able to repair and replace their window and door Friday afternoon, although Studio DC is still awaiting repairs.

“I hope they get caught. I mean, I wouldn’t want them to do this again. I mean, it’s not a good feeling coming in here and realizing your business had been robbed. It’s invasion of privacy,” Chavez said.

