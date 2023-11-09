East El Paso massage parlor shut down over allegations of providing sexual services

An East El Paso massage parlor accused of commuting illegal acts, including offering sexual services to clients, was shut down by county officials, authorities said.

Chen Massage was temporarily shut down by a court order after a petition was filed in County Court at Law 6 by the El Paso County Attorney's Office. The order was granted after an investigation allegedly revealed the massage parlor was offering sexual services and two employees were not licensed massage therapists with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, county officials said.

Chen Massage was temporarily shut down by a court order after an investigation by the El Paso County Attorney's Office revealed the parlor was allegedly providing sexual services to customers.

"We will not tolerate businesses that operate outside the bounds of the law and jeopardize the well-being of our community," El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said in a statement. "We will take decisive action against businesses that engage in illegal activities."

In court documents, Daiying Liu is listed as the person "believed to be the owner" of the massage parlor.

Calls to a number listed for Liu and Chen Massage went unanswered.

Chen Massage is located at a shopping center at 11890 Vista Del Sol Drive near Zaragoza Road.

The massage parlor was shut down after an investigation by the El Paso County Attorney's Office, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Enforcement and Investigation Division, and the El Paso Police Department Vice Unit.

The investigation began when county officials "became aware of the reputation of Chen Massage for providing sexual contact in addition to massage services in September 2023," officials said. Several ads for the massage parlor were posted on "erotic websites," court documents state.

More: 'Erotic massage' parlor near El Paso airport closed down in county legal deal

Investigators allegedly "uncovered a pattern of illegal activities at Chen Massage," officials said.

Multiple surveillance operations were conducted by the El Paso County Attorney's Office on the massage parlor. Investigators saw only men entering the establishment, officials said.

The investigation revealed the employees at the business were unlicensed, with Liu having a priorconviction for promoting prostitution in Travis County, officials and court documents state.

Online reviews for the massage parlor stated, "customers receive sexual services after the completion of a massage when they paid a 'tip,'" court documents state.

Chen Massage was temporarily shut down by a court order after an investigation by the El Paso County Attorney's Office revealed the parlor was allegedly providing sexual services to customers.

An undercover El Paso Police Department detective received a massage at Chen Massage, after which a woman named "Christy" asked if "he wanted more massage, or a front massage," court documents state. The investigation allegedly identified "Christy" as Liu.

A temporary restraining order hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16 to determine if the massage parlor will remain shut down, court records show.

The El Paso County Attorney's Office is urging community members to report any suspicious or illegal activitiesrelated to massage establishments to law enforcement, officials said.

"By working together, we can ensure a safe and lawful environment for all residents," county officials said.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County Attorney's Office shuts down Eastside massage parlor