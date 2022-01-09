🌱 East Flatbush Car Crash + Flatbush Rapper Sleepy Hollow

Up and at 'em, Ditmas Park-Flatbush! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started off right.

Partly sunny and colder. High: 30 Low: 16.

There were two separate instances of car crashes yesterday in Brooklyn–one in Mill Basin and the other on Winthrop Street in East Flatbush where a car drove directly into a person's house. No injuries have been reported. (News 12 Bronx) Permits were filed to develop a 332-apartment building at 832 Rutland Road in East Flatbush. The property is currently owned by Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, and the building will be 12 stories high according to the filing. (New York YIMBY) The rapper Sleepy Hollow, who hails from Flatbush, made a list of "International R&B/Hip-Hop Artists Are Poised for a Massive 2022," for his hit single "2055," released in August. (CairoScene)

CPR training at 1622 New York Ave (9 a.m.)

Community Board 14 monthly board meeting via WebX, email info@cb14brooklyn.com to request a link (7 p.m.)

Hercules Reid , who's running for State Assembly to take over Nick Perry's seat in parts of Flatbush and East Flatbush, released a new video ad . (Twitter)

Activists with Flatbush For Equality chanted "Black homeowners matter" outside of the home of community leader who's home is undergoing foreclosure. (Instagram)

Councilmember Rita Joseph signed onto a letter asking Governor Kathy Hochul to provide more at-home COVID testing kits for New Yorkers. (Twitter)

