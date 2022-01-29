East Fort Worth shooting Friday night leaves one dead, police say
A man died after being shot inside a vehicle Friday night, Fort Worth police said.
The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. near the 3900 block of Clotell Drive.
A man inside a vehicle was shot. Responding officers confirmed the shooting and that the man was in critical condition.
The man, who has not been identified yet, was taken to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not taken anyone into custody as of Saturday morning.