East Fort Worth shooting Friday night leaves one dead, police say

A man died after being shot inside a vehicle Friday night, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. near the 3900 block of Clotell Drive.

A man inside a vehicle was shot. Responding officers confirmed the shooting and that the man was in critical condition.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was taken to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not taken anyone into custody as of Saturday morning.