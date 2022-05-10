East Fort Worth shooting outside apartment complex leaves one injured

A man was shot in the leg in east Fort Worth on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg near the intersection of John T. White Road and Morrison Drive.

The victim told police that he was in the parking lot of the Whisper Wood Apartments, located in the 7000 block of John T. White, when he was shot.

“The victim was initially being transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment but has refused further medical treatment,” police said, adding that no suspect was in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.