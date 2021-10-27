Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

One man was killed and two others were left in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s West Side on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The three were on a sidewalk in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue in Humboldt Park about 1:30 p.m. when an assailant they didn’t know opened fire, hitting all of them.

A 24-year-old man, shot in the side and left arm, was taken by friends to Norwegian American Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been made public yet.

The other two, 27 and 23, were shot several times and were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital and Stroger Hospital, respectively, said Chicago Fire Department Chief Frank Velez.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.