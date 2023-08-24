East Gibson school board to meet Thursday, discuss superintendent's future

The East Gibson School Corp. will hold a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the employment of its superintendent, James Allen Wilson, who faces charges of driving while intoxicated in Vanderburgh County.

According to East Gibson County School Board attorney Jason Spindler, the meeting will take place at the Wood Memorial High School lecture room at 5 p.m. Previously, Spindler said Wilson needed to sign documents in order for the meeting to move forward.

Thursday afternoon, Spindler told the Courier & Press the meeting time and location were confirmed. It will feature a brief public comment, but Spindler said school board members would not respond to statements or questions from attendees.

The board will provide its formal agreement with Wilson, which pertains to his employment, to reporters.

Sheriff's deputies in Vanderburgh County arrested Wilson Saturday after he crashed his SUV into a ditch while allegedly under the influence of prescription narcotics. After being bailed out of jail, Wilson failed to attend his first court hearing, leading to a second arrest on Monday.

Wilson's wreck came several days after Evansville-based WFIE-NBC14 reported that Wilson had been barred from entering school property. At the time, officials would not confirm the veracity of the report and stated no formal restraining order had been put in place.

On Monday, after Wilson's second arrest, Spindler confirmed that Wilson had voluntarily agreed not to enter East Gibson schools property five days before he crashed his vehicle in Vanderburgh County. Spindler said the mutual agreement did not pertain to a criminal investigation.

Likewise, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said his office was not investigating any school corporation member.

"There will be public comment but no response from the board or myself," Spindler said of Thursday night's meeting. "There will be no discussion unless someone on the board decides they want to do so, which I do not expect to happen."

According to court records, a Vanderburgh County judge ordered Wilson to attend the Indiana Center for Recovery in Bloomington, a drug and alcohol treatment center, after he failed to appear at his initial court hearing.

Prosecutors have formally charged Wilson with two misdemeanor counts: operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-with endangerment. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

