East Grand Forks could face over $500,000 in budget shortfall in 2024

Nov. 21—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council on Tuesday discussed cost-savings options for the city's 2024 budget.

In September, the council approved the 2024 preliminary budget with an 11% property tax levy increase and a total budget of $13.7 million.

The 11% property tax levy increase is the maximum; the city's budget goal is to have any levy increase closer to 5%. For 2023's budget, the property tax levy increase was 10%.

Regardless, the city will likely see a deficit in its 2024 budget, anywhere between $13,000 and $569,000, according to the latest budget numbers.

"There are still a number of moving variables in the budget," East Grand Forks City Administrator Reid Huttunen said. "Salary negotiations are ongoing; it is still really a living document in terms of budget."

The proposed property tax levy increase of 11% doesn't mean individual property taxes are going to increase by 11%. It means the total levy, the whole amount of all the taxes the city collects from properties, is going up by 11% and the individual amounts will vary based on property type, special assessments and location, among some other variables.

According to the finance department's budget projections, if the council approves a property tax levy increase of 5%, the city could be short $569,023. If it approves an 11% increase, the city would be short $13,946. According to Huttunen, the biggest factors impacting the budget shortfall are increases in material costs and personnel, especially since the start of the pandemic almost four years ago.

"We've been hit hard in the cost of salary, utilities, fuel and health insurance," Huttunen said. "There's been significant increases in our health insurance premiums."

According to the city's property tax rate comparison and the Truth and Taxation forms that used the approved preliminary budget, residents and property owners would see a 5% to 11% increase in their total property taxes in 2024. Between 2023 and 2024, property values have also increased between 5.5% and 18% across East Grand Forks, which in turn affects property taxes.

The 2024 budget expenses are 7% more than 2023's budget, approximately $909,000. The biggest expenditures in the city's budget are in the category of public safety — about $5.5 million of the budget. General government, public works, and Recreation and Culture funding make up the next biggest chunks of the budget, all between $1.5 million to $2 million in total.

According to the city's budget material, there is an average increase of 28% in health insurance costs for the 2024 fiscal year. East Grand Forks isn't alone; health insurance costs are also increasing for the city of Grand Forks by 16.8%. T

he Grand Forks City Council waived a 13% rate increase from Blue Cross Blue Shield at its Nov. 20 meeting as it stipulated that the city couldn't open bids to other insurance providers.

In 2023's budget, East Grand Forks had to pull $150,559 out of reserves to break even on the budget. That could happen again this year, depending on actual expenditures in 2024. In 2022, the city pulled $341,734 out of reserves to break even on the budget. According to budget projections, the city will have $5.5 million to $6.3 million in reserve. That's still within the recommendations of the League of Minnesota Cities, which says 35% to 50% of total city expenditures should be in reserve.

"I struggle with how to use the reserve and we need to look at long-term fixes," Council President Mark Olstad said. "Once we get down to 40% (of total expenditures in reserve) it's tough to get back up."

The public hearing for the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at East Grand Forks City Hall. Final approval of the budget may or may not happen at that time, but it has to be done by the end of the year.

In other news Tuesday, the council:

* Approved property tax rebates for new construction housing projects. There are 15 properties eligible for the program and all can receive a rebate for two years. The total value of the rebates is $71,571.67 for all participating jurisdictions: city, school and county.

* Approved the promotion of Nick Korynta to corporal in the East Grand Forks Police Department.

* Opted out of a 3M and Dupont PFAs class-action settlements. State testing has only found trace amounts of the chemicals in East Grand Forks' water, which means the city is under the current risk guidelines in Minnesota.