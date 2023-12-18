East Grand Forks' DeMers Avenue stoplight replacement project likely to be narrowed

Dec. 18—EAST GRAND FORKS — The scope of the DeMers Avenue Stoplight replacement project through downtown East Grand Forks will likely be scaled back after bids for the project came back 220% above estimates.

The project, currently scheduled to occur this summer

, would replace stoplights and make ADA improvements to the intersections of Second Street Northwest and DeMers Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest and DeMers Avenue. According to the council staff report, the bid received would increase the city's share of the project to $561,974.18, an almost 100% increase in cost for the city.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, the lead agency for the project, opened bids earlier this month and received one bid. The city does not have enough state aid construction funds to cover the increase and both the city and MNDOT are reviewing options.

Moving forward, there are a few options that could happen. A likely option would be limiting the project to just the Fourth Street intersection and doing the Second Street intersection at a later date.

"(MNDOT's) thought partially was they would just narrow it down just to one set of traffic signals, and hopefully to rebid it getting at least two, three bids so we have a better determination as far as if it's competitive bids," said City Engineer Steve Emery at the East Grand Forks City Council work session on Dec. 12. "The best (MNDOT) can tell from what they received was that material prices have drastically increased."

The East Grand Forks City Council said that moving forward with just the Fourth Street Intersection Improvements is their preferred option.

"I think you're spot on with your priority on Fourth," Mayor Steve Gander said. "I think we're going to also gain that left turn arrow right there for the truck traffic and that's going to be a big upgrade compared to what we have now."

This isn't the only project in Greater Grand Forks to have bids come in over estimates.

Earlier this year, the 32nd Avenue South rehabilitation the only project bid came in 173% over estimates

. While the Grand Forks City Council had accepted the bid, the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the lead agency, rejected the bids and the scope of the project was narrowed.