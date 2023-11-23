East Grand Forks DeMers Avenue stoplight replacement projects to occur in 2024

Nov. 23—EAST GRAND FORKS — In the coming summer, stoplight replacement and ADA improvements will be done at the Second Street Northwest and the Fourth Street Northwest intersections with DeMers Avenue in East Grand Forks.

The project is being led by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. As part of the project, the city will enter a cost-sharing agreement with MNDOT. The estimated cost to the city is $283,018.32, with the final cost known once bidding is complete, likely in December.

Since this stretch of DeMers Avenue is a trunk highway, it falls under the jurisdiction of MNDOT when the need arises for road improvements. During the projects, improvements to ADA access at the intersections and replacements of the traffic lights will occur. This project will likely only take a few weeks once work begins.

The total cost of the project, before state and federal cost sharing, is estimated at $524,000. Closer to construction MNDOT will release more information as it is the leading agency on the project.

Also occurring in 2024 is a quiet zone project along Second Avenue Northeast and Central Avenue, where they intersect with the railroad tracks, and a mill and overlay project at Lafave Park.