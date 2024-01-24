East Grand Forks discusses economic strategy and what the next five-year plan will entail

Jan. 23—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council discussed the draft strategy for the city's economic development at their Tuesday work session.

Back in October,

the East Grand Forks Economic Development Authority held an economic forum

convening city and business leaders to discuss the update to the EDA's five-year strategic plan. Current Economic Development Director Paul Gorte is planning to retire later this year, and this plan will help update the job description for his successor. A recap of the meeting publishing the results of the October forum showed that East Grand Forks, while good, has stayed much the same and faces economic challenges.

"While all agree that East Grand Forks is a high-quality community and a good place to live,

there is a growing sense of stagnancy in the community," said a post-meeting recap compiled by the EDA.

"(East Grand Forks) is facing a critical challenge for its economic development efforts: the cost of basic services is rising, leaving less financial capacity for economic development."

Two-thirds of respondents in the economic forum's surveys said the most important goal was working on improving the quality of East Grand Forks through increasing opportunities.

In the draft strategy, the top priority for the city and EDA is helping existing businesses grow. The other top priorities are increasing available commercial space within the city, increasing city marketing and communication outreach, creating explicit mechanisms for engagement and cooperation with the business community, and continuing to facilitate housing development, but discontinuing land development projects facilitated by the EDA.

Mark Schill from Praxis, who is helping the EDA with the strategy plan and who gave the presentation to the council, gave information about what sectors the East Grand Forks economy is focused. According to Schill, compared to the national average, East Grand Forks is heavily concentrated in agriculture and manufacturing.

According to Schill's data, most of Greater Grand Forks' manufacturing jobs are concentrated in East Grand Forks, which lines up with employment trends up and down the Red River Valley.

"The concentration of manufacturing is on the Minnesota side and that's true across this whole part of the state, right through Warroad, Thief River Falls, and also within Polk County, like Crookston and Fosston," Schill said.

The draft plan also provides key work areas for the EDA to focus on. Those areas include local business development, new business development, communication with businesses, and development.

Mayor Steve Gander said they should also look into getting input from residents and consumers in addition to businesses, which have been involved throughout the process.

"Historically, when these plans fail, they fail by inaction," Gander said. "Get that continued input from business wonders ... and maybe along the way we can bring in some input also from the consumers."

The EDA will convene business leaders once again next week for a similar meeting to get their input on the draft plan. Gorte said meetings and planning like this should be a regular occurrence in the future.

"I would suggest that what we do as a community is every couple of years, when there's a new council elected, convene, and go through the strategy and the priorities that we want to focus on to make sure that the EDA and City Council and other people making decisions are all together on what they're doing," Gorte said.

In other news, the council:

* Received an update and information about the Neighborhood Revitalization Program that Gate City Bank runs in conjunction with the city. The program started last year and, in its potential second year, will see an increase in the maximum value of a home eligible and additional information about building permitting. There have been issues with homeowner knowledge about permitting requirements, which the city hopes to resolve moving forward.