East Grand Forks Fire Station No. 2 in fair condition, but needs at least $700,000 in improvements

Nov. 21—EAST GRAND FORKS — East Grand Forks Fire Station No. 2 needs between $700,000 and $1.1 million in updates and improvements.

According to a facility assessment done in September

and presented to the council Nov. 14 at its work session

, the station's biggest issues are code compliance, accessibility, the general age of the interiors, and a single shower and no gender-separated facilities. The report says the facility is in fair condition, but the building hasn't seen major improvements since being built between 1975 and 1977, and the electrical equipment especially is outdated with the parts no longer made.

"The contractor who does a lot of our electrical work, when he's on jobs and he sees the type of electrical components we have and they're going to be thrown away, he grabs them and saves them for us because he knows our situation," East Grand Forks Fire Chief Jeff Boushee said at the work session. "This station is vital to our operation; it provides us the ability to respond to the South End within four minutes all the way out to the levies and gives us the ability to distribute our assets across the city in the event of disaster. It's critical during high-water events."

The station is located at 243 5th Ave. SE in the South Point area of East Grand Forks, next to the VFW Arena. The building was built using federal grant money and it's the oldest building the city owns that hasn't been renovated. It typically houses one firefighter 24/7 and 12 on-call firefighters. The location has easy access to major corridors.

"I don't know how our forefathers came up with that location, but its working and doing the job now," Boushee said. "Now if we experience some growth out there and the bridge comes in, that might change things, but I still go back to the fact that we're able to get out to the levy and meet national standards."

Structurally, the building is in good shape. The systems that service the building and equipment the building houses are reaching the ends of their lives. According to the report and representatives from Widseth, Martin Mechanical Design and JB Electrical Design, the sanitary sewer to the building is failing and the electrical equipment, in addition to being outdated, is inefficient.

"It's quite common for the age that building," said Josh Lunski, of Martin Mechanical Design. "Talking with (Boushee) and his crew they're auguring (the system) out and having to get it cleaned more often than not."

Council member Brian Larson said gender equality issue is concerning.

"I would think that would be a potential for some very expensive litigation," he said.

To fix the issue, new shower facilities would have to be added to the structure. Accessibility also needs to be improved, and Boushee would like to add better hazmat capabilities to the facility.

The council will have to decide how to potentially fund the projects and how those projects should be phased. Council member Tim Riopelle asked if there were any potential grant opportunities, but City Finance Director Karla Anderson and Boushee said there aren't many, as many of the available grants cannot be used for projects like this.

"We keep looking when (grants) come up to see if there is anything like that," Anderson said. "Some of the cities in Minnesota are using their sales tax to fund improvements of fire and safety buildings."

The design and planning for the facility improvements are included in the city's 2024 preliminary budget. A public hearing about that budget will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. The council directed staff to have continued discussions about Fire Station No. 2 at a future work session meeting.

"I'm very thankful to hear that that building continues to meet our strategic needs, because I'd heard 10 and 20 years ago that that building is going to have to be eliminated; it's not in the right place, it's not the right facility, it's not the dimensions," Mayor Steve Gander said. "So the fact that it currently is in that good spot ... and because the value of (the station) completed (has) got to be $3 or $4 million, there's a lot of residual value there above and beyond what we're putting into it."