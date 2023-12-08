East Grand Forks' Hugo's honored as a Minnesota Department of Ag 'Retailer of the Year'

Dec. 7—GRAND FORKS — East Grand Forks grocery store Hugo's Family Market is among the seven 2024 Retailers of the Year, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The award is presented in partnership with the Minnesota Grocers Association. Awards will be presented at an event in the spring; each winner will be presented a plaque and exclusive rights to use the "Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year 2024" logo in marketing and in-store displays.

They also will be noted for being "champions of all things local," according to a Department of Agriculture media release.

"We are always proud to carry local, Minnesota grown produce in our stores," said Cammy Busta, Hugo's produce director. "Our teams do an excellent job of merchandising and creating a great customer experience."

Hugo's earned the designation in the Northwest Region. Other winners were:

* Northeast: Chris' Food Center, Sandstone.

* West Central: Elden's Fresh Foods, Alexandria.

* Southwest: Mackenthun's Fine Foods, Waconia.

* Southeast: Nilssen's Foods, Zumbrota.

* Twin Cities: Kowalski's Market, Grand Avenue.

* People's Choice: Festival Foods, Hugo.

In a release sent to the media, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen commended the winning grocers for "their creative efforts to promote fresh, local foods from Minnesota Grown members."

"When consumers have the chance to eat more foods grown and produced by their neighbors, it benefits Minnesota's farmers, grocers, and communities," Petersen said.

The MDA release said judging was based on a number of factors, "including the number of Minnesota Grown products featured and the number of Minnesota Grown farmers and producers that the grocer sourced from."

Also considered were advertisements, store displays, marketing via social media and events that promote "Minnesota Grown."

"Grocers are the foundation of the communities they serve and are incredibly proud of their innovative local partnerships from farm to fork," MGA President Jamie Pfuhl said in the release. "The success of the Minnesota Grown program is driven by the exceptional efforts of all in the food industry. We are proud to play a role in this collective effort that showcases and celebrates innovative partnerships and brings wonderful local products to our customers."

According to the MDA, the

Minnesota Grown Program

is a statewide partnership between the MDA and Minnesota producers of specialty crops and livestock. It was created over 35 years ago by specialty crop growers to differentiate their produce from produce grown elsewhere.