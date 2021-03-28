East Grand Forks landscaper charged with possession of child pornography

Mar. 27—An East Grand Forks man already facing criminal charges for construction fraud has now been charged with possession of child pornography.

Nicholas James Morgan-DeRosier, 33, is facing 10 counts of possession of videos and photos depicting child porn. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each of the 10 counts.

Morgan-DeRosier is next scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment in the construction fraud case on March 31. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the child pornography charges on April 28, and a final dispositional conference has been scheduled in that case for July 8.

Morgan-DeRosier, the principal of Team Lawn and Vaughn Construction, was banned from doing business in North Dakota last year by a court order, which was issued after not complying with a subpoena in a civil case brought forward by North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

He has been charged for violating that order and continuing to work in North Dakota illegally, charging clients for jobs that had not been completed, and writing checks linked to an account that had been closed by the bank.