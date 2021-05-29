East Grand Forks man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old arrested

May 28—An East Grand Forks man was arrested this week for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl earlier this month.

Alex Xander Alexander, 39, is facing two counts of first degree sexual misconduct for sexually assaulting the girl on two occasions, court documents allege.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman reached the East Grand Forks Police Department on May 16 to report that her daughter had been sexually assaulted. The girl identified her alleged assailant as Alexander.

Court documents say that the girl told her mother that Alexander assaulted her around May 11 or 12. She told him to stop twice, documents say, to which he allegedly replied "one more minute."

Alexander had previously been reported to the East Grand Forks Police Department for sexual abuse of a child in 2019, the complaint states. At that time, Alexander was investigated for touching the girl's "private parts" over her underwear on her eighth birthday. She reported that she told him to stop because she felt it was not right, court documents say.

Court documents state that Alexander has previously been charged with sexual misconduct-related crimes, although there appear to be no record of the charges in the North Dakota state court system under his legal name or his birth name, Travis Alexander. Documents state that he was charged with sexual assault and promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor. Those charges were dismissed in 2009, according to the complaint. He was charged again in 2010 for taking photos of a child getting dressed and sleeping, documents state.

If convicted of the two most recent charges, Alexander could face up to 30 years in prison, a $40,000 fine or both for each count.

At his first court appearance on Thursday, May 27, a judge ordered he be held on $500,000 bond with no conditions, $200,000 non-cash bond with conditions, or $20,000 cash bail with conditions.

He is next scheduled to appear in a Polk County courtroom for an initial appearance on June 3.