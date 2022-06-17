East Grand Forks man charged with five felonies after allegedly stealing property from throughout the area

Jun. 17—EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks resident is facing five felonies in connection to several robberies across East Grand Forks and Polk County spanning from April 26 to May 25.

Lucas Gilbertson was arrested June 5 in Hubbard County on DWI charges and a search warrant was executed June 6 at Gilbertson's house. Some of the items Gilbertson allegedly stole from the properties include a deer stand, various tools, extension cords and diesel fuel. The total amount of property Gilbertson stole is valued at more than $10,000.

Law enforcement also located items in Gilbertson's possession that had been stolen out of North Dakota and Wisconsin. A 2009 black Chevrolet Silverado was confirmed to have been stolen out of Fargo, in February and valued at $11,000, a Club Car golf cart that was reported stolen out of Buxton, North Dakota in May and valued at $13,706 and a black enclosed lighting trailer that was reported stolen out of Frederic, Wisconsin, in March 2020, and valued at $5,500 were all recovered.

Gilbertson has previously been convicted of several other offenses. In 2017, Gilbertson was convicted of check forgery, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, burglary in the third degree, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (separate count). In 2013, he was convicted of controlled substance crime in the fifth degree and controlled substance crime in the third degree. In 2007,he was convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. And was convicted of controlled substance crime in the fifth degree in 2005.

Currently Gilbertson is facing burglary in the third degree, controlled substance crime in the fifth degree and four counts of theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent.

Gilbertson's next court hearing is scheduled for June 21.