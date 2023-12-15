East Grand Forks man granted stay of sentence for selling methamphetamine

Dec. 14—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — An East Grand Forks man was granted a stay of sentence on Thursday, Dec. 14, for second-degree drug sales in a prohibited zone.

Lucas Allen Ostlund, 21, was arrested in April. East Grand Forks law enforcement had obtained a warrant to search Ostlund's residence, because there were multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time.

Inside the residence, officers located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. There were children inside. Ostlund fled from the building but law enforcement eventually caught up to him and discovered several drug paraphernalia items items in his pockets.

Ostlund pleaded guilty to second-degree drug sales, which has a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. He was not convicted of the remaining two charges, third-degree controlled substance possession within a prohibited zone and methamphetamine-related crimes involving children and vulnerable adults.

Ostlund served 251 days in custody. He was placed on five years of supervised probation. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he may serve the remainder of his two-year sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.