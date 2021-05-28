East Grand Forks man makes court appearance for allegedly selling fentanyl, cocaine

May 27—An East Grand Forks man has been charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to sell it.

Mohamed Omar Sharif, 26, is charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to deliver as well as a slate of other drug-related charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I hallucinogenic, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor false information to law enforcement. He has also been charged with possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana, which is considered an infraction.

According to court documents, North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew Cashin was on patrol in Grand Forks County on April 14 when he performed a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima for tinted windows. The driver of the Maxima, later identified as Sharif, initially gave Cashin a false name, documents claim.

Cashin wrote in a declaration of probable cause that while speaking with Sharif, he smelled marijuana, and Sharif admitted to smoking marijuana in his car the day before, documents state.

In a search of Sharif's vehicle, Cashin located a meth pipe, a substance later identified as a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, 4.1 grams of cocaine, 7.6 grams of a cocaine-cut mixture, and a small amount of meth and fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, and a THC vape pen, as well as an item determined to be fentanyl paraphernalia, court documents allege. An electronic scale and $2,000 in cash were also allegedly found in the vehicle.

Sharif told Cashin that the cash was to buy a motorcycle, but Cashin described his story as "inconsistent." Sharif was also determined to have four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Sharif could face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for each of the two possession with intent charges if convicted. He faces an additional maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each of the other three felony charges.

He is next scheduled to appear in court for a final dispositional conference on Aug. 5.