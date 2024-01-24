East Grand Forks man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit a first-degree drug crime

Jan. 23—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — An East Grand Forks man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and will be sentenced next month.

Noah Tyrell Hawkins, 25, is accused of transporting and selling methamphetamine.

Hawkins

maintains not guilty pleas

for his other charges: first-degree sale of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge Hawkins pleaded guilty to has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1 million in fines.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 13.