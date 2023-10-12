East Grand Forks man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

Oct. 11—EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks man was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years for fentanyl trafficking and other drug crimes on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In July,

a jury found Mohamed Abdulgani Ahmed guilty

of six charges: first-degree sale of a controlled substance, first-degree conspiracy to commit a controlled substance sale, third-degree sale of a controlled substance, second-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession and failure to affix a tax stamp.

According to a July press release from the Polk County Attorney's Office, Ahmed's apartment building was under law enforcement surveillance for suspected fentanyl sales. People told law enforcement they'd purchased fentanyl from Ahmed and another man, Abdulahi Abdulkadir Farah, at the apartment building.

When law enforcement secured a search warrant for Ahmed's unit, they found 803 fentanyl pills inside, as well as nearly $3,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Ahmed was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years, with credit for 538 days in custody.