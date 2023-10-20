East Grand Forks man sentenced to 18 months for physically assaulting two women

Oct. 19—EAST GRAND FORKS — An East Grand Forks man offered Norgaard guilty pleas to two assault charges on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and was sentenced to 18 months. A Norgaard plea is given when the defendant is unable to remember committing the crime, usually due to being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to court documents.

Joel James Delonais, 34, was charged with three felonies: second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, causing substantial bodily harm; second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. He was also charged with fifth-degree misdemeanor assault.

The East Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to a residence at approximately 10:45 p.m. on July 7, according to court documents filed in the case. A woman told them she'd been standing outside with other women when a "very intoxicated" man "began running around and causing a disturbance," the probable cause statement said.

The man began yelling at the unnamed woman, accusing her of stealing from him, according to the statement. After they spoke, the man — later identified as Delonais — allegedly took off his boot and threw it at her.

After being struck, the woman attempted to walk away from Delonais. He picked up a nearby piece of wood that was approximately six feet long and struck her, the statement said.

She attempted to block the attack with her hand but was unable to, causing injury to her wrist. The other women attempted to restrain the man and hold him down, but he allegedly assaulted them and got away. He was found and arrested later that night.

The woman said she didn't want to be seen by medical providers at the time, but later told police she'd gone to the hospital after falling unconscious and waking up on the ground. At the emergency room, she learned she'd fractured her wrist, cracked a rib and suffered a concussion, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Delonais offered Norgaard pleas to third- and fifth-degree assault.

The state agreed to dismiss the remaining two charges. For third-degree assault, Delonais was sentenced to 15 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

Because there were two victims identified, he was sentenced to an additional 90 days for the fifth-degree assault charge. He has credit for 103 days served.