East Grand Forks man sentenced to 65 months for methamphetamine conspiracy charge

Feb. 13—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — An East Grand Forks man was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 13, to 65 months for conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime.

Noah Tyrell Hawkins, 25,

pleaded guilty in January

in hopes of being granted a plea agreement. As a result, his remaining charges — first-degree controlled substance sale and first-degree controlled substance possession — were dismissed.

In January 2023,

a man told the East Grand Forks Police Department that Hawkins gave him methamphetamine

on more than one occasion, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

After obtaining a warrant to search Hawkins' residence, law enforcement found drug paraphernalia, items associated with selling drugs and approximately 70 grams of marijuana, the statement said.

Hawkins was arrested. He told police he received 1 pound of methamphetamine in the mail recently and brought it to International Falls, Minnesota, where he delivered 3/4 of it. He kept the remainder for personal use and selling, the statement said.

The conspiracy charge has a maximum penalty of 30 years, however, Hawkins will serve close to five-and-a-half years at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. He has credit for 100 days served.