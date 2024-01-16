East Grand Forks mayor opposed to a high, dry bridge at 32nd Avenue South

Jan. 16—EAST GRAND FORKS — East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander said that in light of new rule interpretation in Minnesota, he would oppose a high bridge at 32nd Avenue South.

"I really think as one community, and I will absolutely oppose with everything I have, a bridge into that neighborhood because of how disruptive it would be," Gander said. "It would be the wrong thing to do, period."

Recently, the cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks,

during discussions about the ongoing Red River Crossing Study

, learned that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources no longer allows approach fill in the 100-year flood plain. This means that any new bridge would have to be 10-30% longer than previously anticipated.

The intercity bridge has been the subject of

much-heated debate and discussion across city councils in the last two months

. An impasse developed between Grand Forks and East Grand Forks over the inclusion of an intercity bridge in the 2050 Street and Highway Plan. In the end, the Grand Forks — East Grand Forks Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Board

passed the plan with mention of the intercity bridge

.

In an opinion published in the Grand Forks Herald on Jan. 13

, Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski wrote that the new interpretations would be the end of the intercity bridge.

"A neighborhood bridge would have to be eight feet higher than the Kennedy Bridge which is currently the highest of the three bridges contained within Grand Forks City limits," Bochenski wrote. "In times of high-water events, all traffic going between our sister cities would have to funnel through this one bridge further eliminating the idea that this is a neighborhood bridge."

Rather, Bochenski wrote that the attention needs to be "laser focused" on the Merrifield Road bridge. Gander agreed, but wanted the data from the study to allow the cities to make better-informed decisions.

"This study really needs to go on and let the data show where the bridge needs are," Gander said. "Let's see if we have a shot at this federal funding."

The federal funding is a RAISE grant, which would help fund the planning and environmental documentation for a new crossing. The study is looking at the entire stretch of the Red River between the Point Bridge and Merrifield Road. Regardless of the location, these steps would have to be completed and the cities have the potential opportunity to be reimbursed for 100% of the planning costs.

To date, no location has been formally chosen, bridge designed, or binding decisions taken on any bridge, intercity or Merrifield Road. SRF Consultants, which working on the study, has told both councils that outside agencies, like state Departments of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, want a holistic look.

"You cannot enter this with a predetermined solution," Ken Holte, of SRF Consulting, said to the East Grand Forks City Council on Jan. 9. "It needs to be a data-driven process. You can start broad and whittle down to the final version."

Gander said that while a high bridge at 32nd Avenue South won't happen, something needs to be done about the congestion by Phoenix Elementary School and Belmont Road.

"The bottleneck that the Point Bridge is and the extra heavy traffic that's being put along

Belmont and by Phoenix Elementary, it's got to be corrected

," Gander said. "There's no amount of safety structure or feature that can be added to make that safe. (The corridor is) just not made for it."