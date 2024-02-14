East Grand Forks moves forward with LaFave Park and Quiet Zone projects

Feb. 13—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council discussed and reviewed bids for a LaFave Park project and a Quiet Zone project at its Tuesday work session meeting.

Last year, the council rejected LaFave Park bids because they were substantially over the engineer's estimate

and sought to rebid the project in early 2024. In December, the council approved to rebid in mid-January and received bids at the end of the month. The city received two bids; the low bidder was RJ Zavoral & Sons.

The project was bid with three proposals. Proposal one included street repairs and ADA improvements and the construction of a new picnic shelter; proposal two included the construction of a new boat ramp and parking lot area; and proposal three included landscaping. City Engineer Steve Emery recommended the city approve the bid from RJ Zavoral & Sons for $1,758,006.75, which was $282,695.69 under the estimate and includes proposals one and two.

If approved by the council, construction will likely occur in the spring. The project is funded with a mix of Minnesota Department of Natural Resource funding, street maintenance funds, stormwater funds and remaining sales tax funds from the pool.

The council also discussed bids for the Quiet Zone project. The project would create a railroad quiet zone on the BNSF tracks through downtown East Grand Forks. The low bid came in 29% over the estimate at $1,051,314.50, from Opp Construction.

The total project cost is estimated at $1,261,880.73, which doesn't include the $110,673 for at-grade crossing surfaces that BNSF will be replacing or the cost of a flagging operation, which is estimated at $35,000. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is covering all the signal upgrade costs for the project. If the project is delayed, that funding may not be there in the future.

The general consensus of the council members was that if they don't do the project now, it will never get done.

"The first question is will the costs go down? I don't see them going down. Will we find another source of funds because there's some tree out there we haven't shook yet? I don't think so," said East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander. "I think it comes all the way back to that question 'Is a quiet zone in the heart of our city a priority?' It seems like it is."

The council will revisit this project in March after the city discusses options with stakeholders. Most of the construction would occur later this summer, but the Quiet Zone wouldn't be established until 2025 because of the delays in signal manufacturing. The council has 60 days to approve the bid.

In other news, the council:

* Discussed the replacement of early warning sirens in the city. Several of the sirens are nearing the end of their lives and East Grand Forks Fire Chief Jeff Boushee also would like to improve coverage downtown by relocating a siren to Fire Station No. 1

* Discussed the purchase of a new transmission for the motor grader. It will cost the city $55,147 to replace the transmission, which is included in the Public Works budget.

* Received updates about the March 5 presidential primary. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and those who vote at East Grand Forks Senior High School will vote in Room 195 instead of the gym. Absentee voting is available at City Hall. More information can be found on mnvotes.org or by calling city administration at 218-773-2483.