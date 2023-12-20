East Grand Forks passes 2024 budget with 5% property tax levy increase

Dec. 19—EAST GRAND FORKS — The East Grand Forks City Council approved the city's 2024 budget with a 5% property tax levy increase, 6% lower than the increase proposed under the preliminary budget.

When the City Council passed its preliminary budget in September

, the property tax levy increase was set at 11% to balance the budget. Since then, the city has worked to get the levy increase to 5% and reduce the potential deficit from $500,000 to $176,064. When looking at the city's budget for 2024, that $176,064 would be listed as a use of the reserve, but it's savings from 2023 being moved into 2024.

According to the city's finance estimates for 2024, the reserve, or fund balance, will stay relatively the same and within Minnesota state auditor guidelines for how much should be left in reserve. The fund balance will be 49% of revenues, which is within the 35%-50% range recommended.

The 2024 budget is $13.5 million, a 5.9% increase over 2023. The biggest increases are in labor and material costs, especially since the onset of the pandemic.

"We've been hit hard in the cost of salary, utilities, fuel and health insurance," City Administrator Reid Huttunen said in November.

"There have been significant increases in our health insurance premiums."

Across the board, a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for 2024 and 2025 for employees was decided, as well as the adoption of a 10-step pay schedule. Additionally, Juneteenth became an official holiday for employees. The city will also contribute $820 in health insurance premiums for single plans and $1,900 for family plans.

The council also approved an agreement with the International Association of Firefighters Local No. 3423 and ASFMCE Council 65. There has been an agreement between the city and the Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 152, which will be before the council in January. The only union still in negotiations is Teamsters Local 120, which represents Public Works and Park Maintenance employees.

In 2023, a house worth $237,000 in East Grand Forks paid $3,474 in property taxes. Most of those funds went toward the city, Polk County and East Grand Forks School District. In 2024, under the 11% preliminary levy increase, tax bills would increase between 5% and 11%, according to the city's property tax rate comparison and Truth in Taxation forms. The average value of a home in East Grand Forks increased by $35,900 since last year. In 2023 the average home value was $287,800; in 2024 the average home is $323,700.

Also as part of the budget discussion, two positions within East Grand Forks Public Works had job descriptions changed. The Public Works supervisor position and the foreman position had their descriptions changed. Discussions about changing the scope of these positions came up as the city was looking to cut costs and when the former Public Work Supervisor Jeremy King became the new East Grand Forks parks superintendent. The council is authorized to advertise internally for these roles.

"Hopefully we won't be doing this next year," said East Grand Forks Finance Director Karla Anderson.

The city has been working since the beginning of 2023 to balance the city's finances and figure out where costs could be cut. 2024 is the third year in a row the city has had to use some form of fund reserves to balance the budget.

"We passed our budget tonight for 2024. I just want to encourage the city administrator and the department heads, don't lose traction now," said City Council member Clarence Vetter. "2025 will be just as bad as 2024, meaning to balance 2025's budget we are going to have to look at staffing levels again."

In other news, the council:

* Had its last meeting of 2023. The council will have its next meeting on Jan. 2.

* Approved the 2050 Street and Highway Plan with mention of an intercity bridge. There has been much disagreement between Grand Forks and East Grand Forks about the inclusion of the intercity bridge in the plan.

* Authorized the city engineer to advertise for bids for the Lafave Park project. Bids had been opened earlier this year but when bids came in higher than expected, the city decided to rebid the project in early 2024.